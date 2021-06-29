Wayne Simmonds signs 2-year, $1.8M extension with Maple Leafs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TORONTO — Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The team says his contract has an average annual value of $900,000.

Simmonds played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during this past season, with seven goals and two assists. He had an assist in seven playoff games as the Leafs lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round after holding a 3-1 series lead.

The Toronto native has 258 goals and 250 assists in 947 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Toronto.

Simmonds has eight goals and 14 assists in 51 playoff games.

He was selected in the second round of the 2007 draft by Los Angeles.