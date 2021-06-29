Shea Weber fined $5,000 for slashing Lightning’s Kucherov

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL has fined Shea Weber $5,000 for slashing Nikita Kucherov late in the third period of the Lightning’s 5-1 win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The fine amount for the Canadiens defenseman is the “maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

Weber was not penalized on the play. Kucherov was not injured and remained in the game for the final few minutes of the third period.

This is the second time Weber has been fined this postseason. The NHL took $5,000 from him for cross-checking Wayne Simmonds during Game 2 of Montreal’s First Round series against the Maple Leafs.

Game 2 will take place at AMALIE Arena on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Lightning vs. Canadiens (TB leads 1-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Lightning 5, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Wed. June 30: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 3: Fri. July 2: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.