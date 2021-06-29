Rangers’ Adam Fox wins 2020-21 Norris Trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Fox of the Rangers was announced as the winner of the 2020-21 Norris Trophy during Tuesday’s NHL Awards show.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association votes for the Norris, which is awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Victor Hedman of the Lightning and Cale Makar of the Avalanche were the other finalists.

Fox had an outstanding sophomore season in New York. He finished second in scoring among all defensemen with 47 points and led all blue liners in assists (42), was second in power-play helpers (21), and third in power-play points (23). While averaging 24:42 of ice time, the Rangers controlled 54.78% of the expected goals and were plus-12 goals for vs. goals against at 5-on-5 when he was out there, per Natural Stat Trick.

He is the fourth player in Rangers history to win the award, joining Doug Harvey, Harry Howell, and Brian Leetch (twice). Fox is also the second sophomore player to be voted the Norris winner, following Bobby Orr in 1968.

Here’s how the PHWA voted:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.