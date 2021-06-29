Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• It was a long and bumpy road for Marc Bergevin in helping get the Canadiens back to the Stanley Cup Final. [Daily Faceoff]

• “This could be the last great run of the core players assembled under Steve Yzerman and strengthened by Julien BriseBois. No matter what happens, it’s unlikely they will find a way to keep everyone under the cap for next season.” [Raw Charge]

• Montreal couldn’t take care of the puck in Game 1, and it cost them. [PHT]

• The Hockey Hall of Fame will holds its induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Nov. 15 at Meridian Hall in Toronto. Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Kim St-Pierre were elected in the Players category and Ken Holland in the Builders category. The 2020 induction ceremony was delayed due to the coronavirus. [NHL.com]

• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on the sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich and the independent review: “But my first reaction is, ‘Tell me the facts.’ Once we know what the facts are we’re in a better position to evaluate what may or may not need to be done.” [ESPN]

• “A former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges a team video coach sexually assaulted him and a teammate in 2010 says he has told his family about the abuse and is still struggling 11 years later with its long-term effects.” [TSN]

• It’s NWHL draft day. Here’s a look at what could do down tonight. [PHT]

• All six NWHL franchises are now independently owned after the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps were purchased by two members of the league’s Board of Governors. [The Ice Garden]

• The Toronto Six has hired Krystiana Clarke as its new general manager. [TSN]

• The Kraken and Panthers have entered into an agreement to put their AHL prospects with the Charlotte Checkers for the 2021-22 season. Seattle will have its own AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California when construction on the team’s facility is completed in time for the 2022-23 season. [Checkers]

• It will be the Wild vs. Blues in the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minnesota; Predators vs. Lightning at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee in the 2022 Stadium Series; and Las Vegas will host the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. [PHT]

• What kind of extensions are Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes looking at? For Pettersson, it looks like one with a max of five years. Hughes is reportedly seeking a longer-term deal. [Daily Faceoff]

