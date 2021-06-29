2021 NHL Awards show: How to watch on TV, live stream online

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NHL Awards show will reveal winners of five regular-season trophies Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The 30-minute program will be co-hosted by Kenny Albert and Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet, who will announce the winners of the 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy, and be joined by special guests.

Here are the finalists for the final five NHL awards:

Hart Trophy: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon

Norris Trophy: Adam Fox, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar

Calder Memorial Trophy: Kirill Kaprizov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jason Robertson

Vezina Trophy: Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Ted Lindsay Award: Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid

WHAT: 2021 NHL Awards

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

HOSTS: Kenny Albert, Kyle Bukauskas

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2021 NHL Awards stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

The following NHL award winners were announced earlier in the playoffs:

King Clancy: Pekka Rinne

Jack Adams Award: Rod Brind’Amour

Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov

Masterton Trophy: Oskar Lindblom

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award: Lou Lamoriello

Lady Byng Trophy: Jaccob Slavin

Mark Messier Leadership Award: Patrice Bergeron

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Kevin Hodgson