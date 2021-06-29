2021 NHL Awards show: How to watch on TV, live stream online

The 2021 NHL Awards show will reveal winners of five regular-season trophies Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The 30-minute program will be co-hosted by Kenny Albert and Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet, who will announce the winners of the 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy, and be joined by special guests.
[2021 NHL AWARDS – WATCH LIVE – 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
Here are the finalists for the final five NHL awards:
Hart Trophy: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon
Norris Trophy: Adam Fox, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar
Calder Memorial Trophy: Kirill Kaprizov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jason Robertson
Vezina Trophy: Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Ted Lindsay Award: Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid
WHAT: 2021 NHL Awards
WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
HOSTS: Kenny Albert, Kyle Bukauskas
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2021 NHL Awards stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
The following NHL award winners were announced earlier in the playoffs:
King Clancy: Pekka Rinne
Jack Adams Award: Rod Brind’Amour
Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov
Masterton Trophy: Oskar Lindblom
Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award: Lou Lamoriello
Lady Byng Trophy: Jaccob Slavin
Mark Messier Leadership Award: Patrice Bergeron
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Kevin Hodgson