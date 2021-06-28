Stanley Cup Final: Montreal’s Joel Armia a game-time decision for Game 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is out of COVID-19 protocol and will be a game-time decision for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN; Peacock), Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson said Monday.

Armia did not initially travel to Tampa Bay. Richardson said he is en route via a private jet ahead of Game 1. Despite being out of protocol, he is still considered a game-time decision.

“Joel is on his way down here right now on a private jet,” Richardson said. “He got clearance, so excited to have him join us, but we’ll have to make all those decisions on game-time because we don’t know when he’s getting here.”

During Sunday’s Stanley Cup Final Media Day, general manager Marc Bergevin had said Armia wouldn’t make the trip to Florida after being an addition to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. He indicated there would be an update on Monday, and now Armia has been cleared.

Richardson has handled the coaching duties ever since head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive on June 18 and remains in protocol. He’s not scheduled to return until Game 3, which the Canadiens host on Friday night.

Armia has five goals and eight points in 17 postseason games with the Canadiens, all career-bests. He’s played on the fourth line with Corey Perry and Eric Staal throughout.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final – series livestream link

Game 1: Mon. June 28: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 2: Wed. June 30: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 3: Fri. July 2: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

*if necessary

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.