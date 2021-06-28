Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Succeeding Steve Yzerman couldn’t have been easy, but Julien BriseBois has done a great job steering the Lightning franchise. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Luke Richardson’s hockey journey has prepared him for this moment leading the Canadiens in Dominique Ducharme’s absence. [Sportsnet]

• Another Stanley Cup win would cement this Lightning team’s place in hockey history. [Raw Charge]

• Pressure? What pressure? The Canadiens have become a confident bunch. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Artturi Lehkonen, Joel Armia, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi have brought a little Finnish to Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]

• “A former Chicago Blackhawks associate coach has confirmed that a meeting took place during the 2010 NHL playoffs in which the team’s management discussed the alleged sexual assault of two Blackhawks players.” [TSN]

• “Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said he ‘was not aware’ of any allegations regarding Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 when he worked in the front office.” [ESPN]

• Mark Stone on the Golden Knights coming up short again: “I think it’s just getting over that hump. Teams go through this. We’ve got to continue to learn and grow this organization. Going into Year 5, the expectation is to win the Stanley Cup.” [Knights on Ice]

• What do the Islanders need to do next season to improve? [NY Post]

• Should the Penguins protect Tristan Jarry or Casey DeSmith for next month’s Seattle expansion draft? [Pensburgh]

• Home ice advantage? Hmmm “Since 2016, home teams in the playoffs are winning at just 51 percent.” [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy