NHL odds: Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final is here and it will either be the Montreal Canadiens or Tampa Bay Lightning winning the final game of this NHL season. We’ve witnessed three rounds of hockey and now there is one more left in the 2020-21 season.
While we wait to see who will win this season’s Stanley Cup, our friends at PointsBet have given us a final set of NHL odds for the Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
POINTSBET 2021 NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL ODDS
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION
Tampa Bay Lightning -275
Montreal Canadiens +225
CONN SMYTHE TROPHY
Andrei Vasilevskiy +135
Carey Price +175
Nikita Kucherov +250
Brayden Point +250
Victor Hedman +2000
Steven Stamkos +3000
Cole Caufield +3000
Tyler Toffoli +3300
Nick Suzuki +3300
Alex Killorn +8000
Brendan Gallagher +10000
2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final – series livestream link
Game 1: Mon. June 28: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)
Game 2: Wed. June 30: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)
Game 3: Fri. July 2: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)
*if necessary