NHL odds: Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final is here and it will either be the Montreal Canadiens or Tampa Bay Lightning winning the final game of this NHL season. We’ve witnessed three rounds of hockey and now there is one more left in the 2020-21 season.

While we wait to see who will win this season’s Stanley Cup, our friends at PointsBet have given us a final set of NHL odds for the Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

Tampa Bay Lightning -275

Montreal Canadiens +225

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY

Andrei Vasilevskiy +135

Carey Price +175

Nikita Kucherov +250

Brayden Point +250

Victor Hedman +2000

Steven Stamkos +3000

Cole Caufield +3000

Tyler Toffoli +3300

Nick Suzuki +3300

Alex Killorn +8000

Brendan Gallagher +10000

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final – series livestream link

Game 1: Mon. June 28: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 2: Wed. June 30: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 3: Fri. July 2: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

*if necessary