Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 1 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final begins with Monday’s Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the fourth Stanley Cup Final appearance for the Lightning, who joined the NHL in the 1992-93 season, the same season the Canadiens won their most recent Cup title. Meanwhile, the Habs are making their record 33rd appearance in the Cup Final since the NHL started play in the 1917-18 season.

Normally counterparts in the Atlantic Division, this year’s unique format has resulted in the Canadiens and Lightning meeting in the Stanley Cup Final. But despite being division rivals in “normal years”, Monday’s Game 1 will be the first matchup between these clubs since March 5, 2020 – a week before the league shut down due to the pandemic.

Ahead of (and during) this season, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin added a number of veteran players to help bolster a roster that showed promise in the 2020 playoffs. Tyler Toffoli, Joel Edmundson, Eric Staal, Corey Perry and Jake Allen are among those who have joined Montreal in the past year, and all but Allen are playing a role this postseason. All five have also won a Stanley Cup in their career.

Tampa is known for its incredible offense, and it’s lived up to its reputation. The Lightning’s 3.22 goals/game are second only to the Avs this postseason. But in a win or go home Game 7 against the stingy Islanders, it was Tampa’s defense and goaltending that carried the day.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Monday June 28, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. LIGHTNING – series livestream link

Game 1: Mon. June 28: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 2: Wed. June 30: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 3: Fri. July 2: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

*if necessary