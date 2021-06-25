Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and if you’re wondering what the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history is, we’ve got a list of the top 10 below.

Since the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs began on May 15, we’ve seen 26 games go into overtime including five multiple OT games.

Top 10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History:

116:30, 6 OT – March 24, 1936: Detroit at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis) 104:46, 6 OT– April 3, 1933: Toronto vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis) 92:01, 5 OT – May 4, 2000: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis) 90:27, 5 OT – August 11, 2020: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (2020 East First Round) 80: 48, 5 OT – April 24, 2003: Anaheim at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis) 79:15, 4 OT – April 24, 1996: Pittsburgh at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters) 78:06, 4 OT – April 11, 2007: Vancouver vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters) 70:18, 4 OT – March 23, 1943: Toronto at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis) 69:03, 4 OT – May 4, 2008: Dallas vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis) 68:52, 4 OT – March 28, 1930: Montreal vs. New York Rangers (1930 NHL Semis)

Tune in to see if any of these games make the list for longest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Mon. June 28: Canadiens at Islanders/Lightning winner, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wed. June 30: Canadiens at Islanders/Lightning winner, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Fri. July 2: Islanders/Lightning winner at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Islanders/Lightning winner at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Islanders/Lightning winner, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Islanders/Lightning winner at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Islanders/Lightning winner, 7 p.m. ET

*if necessary

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Semifinals

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (Series tied 3-3) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Islanders 3, Lightning 2

Game 5: Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Game 6: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (MTL wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Golden Knights 1

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

The #StanleyCup Semifinals are set. In addition to a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, the winner of the @GoldenKnights vs. @CanadiensMTL series will claim the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, while the @NYIslanders and @TBLightning will battle for the Prince of Wales Trophy. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/l8tMHf1yaz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2021

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (VGK wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Game 6: Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Islanders 5, Bruins 4

Game 6: Islanders 6, Bruins 2

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Game 5: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0

Game 3: Canadiens 5, Jets 1

Game 4: Canadiens 3, Jets 2 (OT)

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)

Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS (BOS wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS (CAR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Game 6: Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (OT)

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD (VGK wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Game 7: Golden Knights 6, Wild 2

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (3OT)

