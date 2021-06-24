Our Line Starts podcast: Islanders, Lightning Game 7; Kraken hires Hakstol

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Anson Carter discuss whether the Lightning can win a game 7 without Nikita Kucherov. They believe the Canadiens are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Plus, they breakdown whether Dave Hakstol and the Kraken can replicate Vegas’ early success.

Start-5:45 – Lightning and Isles headed to game 7

5:45-11:30 – Canadiens have Golden Knights on the brink of elimination

11:30-End – Can Hakstol lead the Kraken to greatness?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

