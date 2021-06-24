Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 6 on USA Network

USA Network’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 6 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights went back to Marc-Andre Fleury in net, and also got top-line center Chandler Stephenson back in the lineup, but it was the Canadiens who put on a show in Vegas. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the opener off a Fleury rebound midway through the first period. Eric Staal and Cole Caufield tallied goals just over three minutes apart in the second, and Montreal carried a 3-0 lead into the final frame. Max Pacioretty put Vegas on the board early in the third, but that’s all they could muster before former Golden Knight Nick Suzuki found the open net, giving the Habs a 4-1 win, and the chance to win the series at Bell Centre.

With a win on Thursday, the Canadiens would reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since their most recent Cup win in 1993. They would also become the first Canadian team to reach the Cup Final since the Canucks lost to the Bruins in 2011.

The Golden Knights got back top-line centerman Chandler Stephenson back from injury for Game 5, but his addition didn’t do much to boost the team, particularly his linemate Mark Stone. Pacioretty did score his first goal of the series and is now on a three-game point streak, but Stone was held off the scoresheet for the sixth straight game. Stephenson also had zero points and won just five of his 15 face-offs in his return.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network / Peacock

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (MTL leads 3-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Golden Knights 1

Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 7: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (Series tied 3-3) – NBCSN / Peacock (livestream)