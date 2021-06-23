Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• After an 8-0 defeat, the Islanders woke up Wednesday and it was a new day. Time to reset with the season on the line. [NY Post]

• Lou Lamoriello was voted as the 2020-21 NHL GM of the Year by his fellow general managers. [PHT]

• The Lightning know they’ll get a much better Islanders team in Game 6. [Tampa Bay Times]

• “These last six periods simply haven’t been good enough, and [Vegas has] got six more periods to get it right.” [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Why Eric Staal has been so effective for the Canadiens this season. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Rest in Peace to Sabres legend, Rene Robert. [PHT]

• Looking back at the Jakub Vrana–Anthony Mantha trade and asking if it was the right move for the Capitals. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Stephen Johns on his cross-country rollerblading trip to raise awareness for mental health. [The Hockey News]

• Owen Power and Matt Beniers are the likely 1-2 in the NHL Draft. Who comes after the Michigan duo? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Jordan Greenway could be an attractive target for the Seattle Kraken. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Hopping in the time machine and having a do-over for the 1991 NHL Draft. [Puck Junk]

• Now retired, former NHLer Chris Stewart is helping grow the game of hockey in Jamaica. [NHL.com]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy