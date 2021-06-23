Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 6 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Lightning controlled Game 5 from the start, with captain Steven Stamkos scoring 45 seconds into the contest to give Tampa the 1-0 lead. The Islanders got an idea it wasn’t their night later in the first, when Yanni Gourde’s pass hit Islanders defenseman Andy Greene and trickled into the net to make it 2-0. Alex Killorn made it 3-0 late in the first, after which Semyon Varlamov was pulled for Ilya Sorokin in the Isles’ net.

The onslaught continued in the second period, where Tampa scored three more goals, twice on the power play, including Stamkos and Killorn each picking up a second goal. Brayden Point extended his goal streak to eight games on the power play early in the third, and Luke Schenn found the back of the net to get it to 8-0, the largest winning margin of victory in Tampa Bay playoff history.

The Islanders had done a good job of limiting the Lightning’s strong power play, as Tampa Bay was just 2-for-9 heading into Monday. But in Game 5, New York gave the Lightning ample opportunities, and Tampa Bay delivered, going 3-for-6 with the man advantage.

Game 5 left the Islanders in a tough spot deciding who to go with between the pipes in Game 6. Semyon Varlamov was pulled in the first period on Monday after allowing three goals on 16 shots. Ilya Sorokin played the rest of the game, but allowed 5 goals on 26 shots.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Wednesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB leads 3-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Islanders 3, Lightning 2

Game 5: Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (MTL leads 3-2) – USA Network / Peacock (livestream)