Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• With Game 5 in Las Vegas, having last change should allow Peter DeBoer to free up Mark Stone. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• The regular season is meaningless? Tell that to the Canadiens. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• Anders Lee may not play again until next season, but he’s become a steady presence around the Islanders during their playoff run. [NY Hockey Now]
• Steven Stamkos put questions about his ability to produce to bed during Game 5’s rout. [Sportsnet]
• J.T. Brown has announced his retirement and will partner with John Forslund in the Seattle Kraken TV booth. [Kraken]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info]
• NHL Power Rankings: Most impactful additions of 2020-21 season. [PHT]
• New Las Vegas Lacrosse co-owner Wayne Gretzky showing off the hands:
THAT BEHIND THE BACK SHOT THOUGH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@WayneGretzky @joetsai1999 pic.twitter.com/fiSwawE2xl
— Las Vegas Lacrosse (@lasvegaslax) June 21, 2021
• Philip Grubauer, Mike Smith, and Chris Driedger all had strong seasons and are about to cash in in unrestricted free agency. [The Hockey News]
• A look back at the Golden Knights’ expansion draft and the lessons Ron Francis and the Kraken can take from it. [Gotham Sports Network]
• Examining the Kings’ options for the upcoming expansion draft. [Mayor’s Manor]
• Which NHL teams need to make bold moves this summer? [Bleacher Report]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy