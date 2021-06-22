Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 5 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Sunday’s matchup saw the Canadiens and Golden Knights go scoreless for nearly 39 minutes until Paul Byron gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with just over a minute to go in the second period. Vegas rallied to tie the score behind a goal from defenseman Brayden McNabb in the middle of the third. The game went to OT, where it took only 78 seconds before Quebec-born Nicolas Roy scored the game-winner, evening the series at two games apiece.

As for the Habs, Game 4 marked the first time this postseason they lost a game when leading after two periods (had been 6-0). It was also the team’s first OT loss this postseason (had been 4-0).

Vegas has managed to tie the series heading back home despite receiving little to no production from their traditional top line of Max Pacioretty, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. Pacioretty has two assists while playing in every game this series, while Stone has gone ice cold, held without a point in five straight games, including all four this series. The lack of production could be tied back to the fact that Stephenson has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, June 22, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN / Peacock

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (Series tied 2-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 2, Canadiens 1

Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

