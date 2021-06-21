NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Trailing 2-1 for the third straight series, the Islanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 4 thanks to a three-goal second period (with Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin as the scorers). It wasn’t an easy win for New York, though, as Tampa stormed back in the third period. Brayden Point extended his goal streak to seven games just 3:45 into the third and Tyler Johnson followed up with a goal less than three minutes later.

Victor Hedman took a penalty with 1:12 remaining, giving the Isles a power-play for the game’s final minute, but Tampa (with the goalie pulled to even the skaters at 5-on-5) had one last great chance. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh used a spin move to get goalie Semyon Varlamov out of position and backhanded a shot that would have gone in had Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock not slid across the open crease and blocked the shot in the final seconds of the game – sealing an Islanders victory and leveling the series at 2-2.

The Islanders are the fourth team in NHL history to face a 2-1 series deficit in three best-of-seven series within the same postseason. No team has ever rallied from 2-1 to win three different series in the same playoffs.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Monday, June 21, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (Series tied 2-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Islanders 3, Lightning 2

Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

