Golden Knights GM McCrimmon tests positive for COVID-19

By James O'BrienJun 20, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT
Golden Knights GM McCrimmon tests positive for COVID-19
Getty Images
0 Comments

Dominique Ducharme isn’t the only significant staffer who will miss Game 4 of Canadiens – Golden Knights because of a positive COVID test. Via a variety of reporters including TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 before Game 4.

McCrimmon is 60 years old.

Golden Knights GM McCrimmon tests positive for COVID

Of course, a GM’s absence generally doesn’t have the same potential on-ice impacts of a coach missing Game 4. Still, it’s a noteworthy development, especially since no Golden Knights nor Canadiens players have been added to the COVID protocol list.

Lavoie shared a statement from the Golden Knights, which noted their awareness:

There’s one thing that makes this a bit more notable. During Game 3, cameras caught McCrimmon and fellow Golden Knights executive George McPhee reacting to a frustrating moment — without masks.

Lavoie reports that the NHL discussed that moment with McCrimmon and McPhee, for whatever that’s worth:

Throughout the 2020-21 regular season and 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, cameras routinely capture coaches and other staffers lowering masks to bark out orders to players. Or complain to officials.

None of these actions have drawn fines from the NHL.

On the bright side, early reports indicate that Ducharme is indicating that he hasn’t experienced any/many COVID symptoms following his positive test result.

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (MTL leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1
Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2
Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)
Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)
Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)
*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)
*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

More NHL News

Dominique Ducharme
Canadiens’ coach Ducharme symptom-free; hopes to return in days
Pulock, Islanders survive Lightning Game 4 rally, tie series 2-2
Pulock, Islanders survive Lightning Game 4 rally, tie series 2-2
Hurricanes' Slavin earns Lady Byng Trophy with truly unusual season
Hurricanes’ Slavin earns Lady Byng Trophy with truly unusual season

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.