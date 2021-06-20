Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dominique Ducharme isn’t the only significant staffer who will miss Game 4 of Canadiens – Golden Knights because of a positive COVID test. Via a variety of reporters including TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 before Game 4.

McCrimmon is 60 years old.

Of course, a GM’s absence generally doesn’t have the same potential on-ice impacts of a coach missing Game 4. Still, it’s a noteworthy development, especially since no Golden Knights nor Canadiens players have been added to the COVID protocol list.

Lavoie shared a statement from the Golden Knights, which noted their awareness:

Breaking story: ⁦@GoldenKnights⁩ GM Kelly McCrimmon received a positive COVID test. Team reaction here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5YsepVfy17 — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 20, 2021

There’s one thing that makes this a bit more notable. During Game 3, cameras caught McCrimmon and fellow Golden Knights executive George McPhee reacting to a frustrating moment — without masks.

George McPhee is straight up not having a good time pic.twitter.com/mWpfL05Kkf — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) June 19, 2021

Lavoie reports that the NHL discussed that moment with McCrimmon and McPhee, for whatever that’s worth:

George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon were seen on TV Friday without masks and it’s obviously against the protocol that required them to be masked. The NHL followed up with them and I’m told it won’t be repeated. @GoldenKnights — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 20, 2021

Throughout the 2020-21 regular season and 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, cameras routinely capture coaches and other staffers lowering masks to bark out orders to players. Or complain to officials.

None of these actions have drawn fines from the NHL.

On the bright side, early reports indicate that Ducharme is indicating that he hasn’t experienced any/many COVID symptoms following his positive test result.

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (MTL leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.