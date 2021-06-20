Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 4 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 4 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After a scoreless first period, Vegas (Nic Roy) and Montreal (Cole Caufield) traded goals within 38 seconds of each other early in the second period. The Golden Knights regained the lead just 2:22 into the third period when Alex Pietrangelo snuck a wrist shot past Carey Price. Vegas couldn’t hold the lead though, as Marc-Andre Fleury misplayed the puck behind his net, allowing Montreal’s Josh Anderson to tap in the tying goal with 1:55 left in regulation. Anderson won the game with his second goal of the night off a pass from Paul Byron just under 13 minutes into the overtime to give Montreal a 2-1 series lead.

Montreal played the game without interim head coach Dominique Ducharme behind the bench after Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that Ducharme was resting at home and doing fine. Bergevin said the Canadiens have been in contact with the NHL and the Quebec health department to determine how long he will need to be away from the team.

The Golden Knights’ power-play woes continued Friday night as Vegas went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. Vegas has not scored on the power play in five straight games, going 0-for-12 in that stretch (0-for-10 in this series).

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (MTL leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

