Islanders-Lightning stream – Game 4 on USA Network

USA Network’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Lightning took back home-ice advantage with a 2-1 win in Game 3 at the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night. Just 37 seconds after the tying goal, Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech was called for interference on Nikita Kucherov, giving the potent Tampa Bay power-play a chance to extend its five-game scoring streak. The Islanders killed off the penalty but Brayden Point scored just two seconds after Pelech was released from the penalty box, giving Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead just 20 seconds before the second intermission.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was spectacular again in Game 3, saving 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Vasilevskiy has allowed one goal or fewer in each of his last four road games, which is tied for the third-longest streak in a single postseason in NHL history. He can match Johan Hedberg and Martin Brodeur at five games on Saturday night.

For the third straight series, the Islanders split their first two games on the road and lost Game 3 at home, falling behind 2-1. In each of the previous two series, New York won the next three games to win in six games. The Islanders are the fourth team in NHL history to face a 2-1 series deficit in at least three best-of-seven series within a postseason. Of the three other clubs to do so, none went on to win the third such series.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Sat. June 19: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (MTL leads 2-1) – NBCSN / Peacock (livestream)