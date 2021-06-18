Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• It’s a brand new series now that the Canadiens have evened things up with Games 3 and 4 in Montreal. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Marc-Andre Fleury continues to fly up the all-time playoff wins for a goaltender list. [NHL.com]

• Jeff Petry wasn’t going to play, then he did. Of course, the Canadiens knew all along he was going to play Game 2. Inside the gamesmanship before he made his series debut. [Sportsnet]

• The Golden Knights understand that going behind against Montreal is a losing proposition. [Las Vegas Sun]

• High scoring, tight defense, the Lightning can beat you in many different ways. [Sportsnet]

• What does an ideal extension look like for the Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? [Oilers Nation]

• A look at top 2021 NHL Draft prospect Kent Johnson, a forward out of Michigan. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Jason Spezza on re-signing with the Maple Leafs: “The chase of the cup is at the forefront of my mind daily and anything I can do to help the team acquire better players, that’s kind of why I just take the league minimum.” [The Hockey News]

• Brad Treliving‘s remodeling of the Flames this off-season began with the hiring of Kirk Muller. [TSN]

• The left side of the defense is one question that needs attention for Capitals GM Brian MacLellan this summer. [NBC Sports Washington]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy