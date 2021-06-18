Our Line Starts podcast: Stanley Cup Semifinal early impressions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Patrick Sharp break down both Stanley Cup Semifinal series in the early going, give their value picks for the Conn Smythe Trophy, and assess the Rangers’ recent hire of Gerard Gallant as their new head coach.

Start-1:00 – Intros

1:00-3:00 – Handicapping Islanders-Lightning

3:00-5:50 – Can the Habs upset the Golden Knights?

5:50-8:50 – Discussing the Conn Smythe Trophy odds

8:50-end – Rangers hire Gerard Gallant

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports