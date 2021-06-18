Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 3 on USA Network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Network’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canadiens scored twice in the first period, and despite getting out-shot 27-11 over the final 2 periods, hung on for a 3-2 win to even the series. Tyler Toffoli extended his point streak to eight games and Carey Price made 29 saves to earn the win. Alex Pietrangelo scored both goals for Vegas in the loss.

If Toffoli were to register a point in Game 3, he would tie franchise legends Guy Lafleur (1977) and Larry Robinson (1978) for the longest single-playoff point streak in team history.

Montreal out-shot Vegas 12-4 in the first period, and took a 2-0 lead into the intermission. Montreal has now scored first in 10 of its 13 games this postseason, and owns a 9-1 record when doing so. By contrast, they are 0-3 when allowing the first goal.

The Canadiens played in front of 2,500 home fans for the past three games at the Bell Centre. The team made a formal request to Quebec public health authorities to increase permitted capacity, and on Tuesday night, Quebec’s health ministry announced that it will allow up to 3,500 people at indoor and outdoor venues, which will allow 1,000 more fans into the arena for Games 3 and 4.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network / Peacock

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (Series tied 1-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Fri. June 18: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (TB leads 2-1) – USA Network / Peacock (livestream)