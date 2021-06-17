Rod Brind’Amour agrees to 3-year extension with Hurricanes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rod Brind’Amour is staying in Carolina after the Hurricanes announced they’ve agreed to a to a three-year extension with their head coach.

“Rod has been the driving force behind the culture change we’ve undergone here,” said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. “He keeps our players motivated, demands accountability, and has our team ready to compete every night. He has truly raised the bar for our organization, and we’re thrilled to have him continue as our coach for years to come.”

In three years behind the bench, Brind’Amour, 50, has compiled a 120-66-20 record and helped transform the Hurricanes into Stanley Cup contenders. He’s led them to the playoff in every season he’s been head coach, a feat no other coach in franchise history has done. This season, Carolina was in contention for the Presidents’ Trophy and ended up winning the Central Division, their first division title since being Southeast Division champions in 2005-06.

The extension took time, but Brind’Amour reportedly wanted his staff taken care of as well. There were also rumors that the expansion Seattle Kraken might be an option if things didn’t work in Carolina.

“I have a hard time thinking about doing the same job I do here somewhere else,” Brind’Amour said Thursday. “This place is a part of me.”

Brind’Amour is a finalist for the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award. The winner will be announced Thursday during Game 3 of Islanders-Lightning (8 p.m. ET; USA Network / Peacock).

Now that the Hurricanes’ job is closed, that leaves the Coyotes, Kraken, and Sabres as the only NHL vacancies.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.