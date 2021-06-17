Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Justin Bourne, a guy with some close ties to the Islanders franchise, on why they have found success in the postseason. [Sportsnet]

• Allowing the Lightning to go on the power play often will sink the Islanders in this series. [New York Post]

• “The issues that plagued Tampa Bay in Game 1, poor puck management, indecisiveness with the puck, a lack of motivation (or ‘fire,’ as Blake Coleman said), were rectified en route to a 4-2 win Tuesday night.” [Raw Charge]

• Fun read on how NFL star J.J. Watt became Cole Caufield‘s biggest fan. [ESPN]

• Trade talks involving Jack Eichel are heating up with the Sabres expecting a 2021 first-round pick as part of the package. [TSN]

• The new home of the Jets will be known as the Canada Life Centre. [Jets]

• A separate sponsorship deal was made with Bell MTS, which will reportedly see the Bell logo on the Jets’ helmets for the next five seasons. [CBC]

• “The beauty of today’s NHL is that there’s no one style to win. There is no spread offense, three run home run or corner three. That’s why the meshing of styles in the postseason typically produces knee jerk reactions.” [Gotham Sports Network]

• Rick Nash is the Blue Jackets’ new director of player development after the team announced several organizational moves. Former Blue Jackets Derek Dorsett and Mark Letestu have been named development coaches. [Blue Jackets]

• If he remains in Columbus, what can the Blue Jackets expect out of Patrik Laine next season? [1st Ohio Battery]

• Why this offseason is a pivotal one for Chuck Fletcher and the Flyers. [Broad Street Hockey]

• On Jack Capuano’s coaching future after reports state the Senators, following their organizational mandate, would not allow him to interview for the open Sabres job. [Rome in a Day]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy