Islanders-Lightning stream – Game 3 on USA Network

USA Network’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After losing Game 1 at home on Sunday, the Lightning bounced back with a 4-2 win on Tuesday night to even things up as the series moves to Long Island. Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat, Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who pulled ahead 4-1 with two goals in the third period before a goal by Mathew Barzal in the final four minutes drew the Isles within two goals.

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov tallied three assists in Game 2 – extending his point streak to five games and increasing his playoff-leading point total to 22 (5G-17A). Since the start of the 2020 playoffs, Kucherov has 56 points (12G-44A) in 38 games, leading all players.

Tampa Bay scored on its fourth of five power play opportunities in Game 2, extending its streak to five straight games with a power-play goal. The Lightning are 8-for-18 (44.4%) in that stretch.

Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau did not play in the final 13:32 of Game 2. Barry Trotz said Pageau “tweaked something” but he “fully expects” Pageau to play Game 3.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Thursday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (Series tied 1-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Thurs. June 17: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

Game 4: Sat. June 19: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) – USA Network / Peacock (livestream)