Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 2 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights extended their win streak to five games in a dominant effort over the Canadiens. Shea Theodore opened the scoring, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead midway through the first. It marked the first time the Habs trailed in a game since Game 4 of their First Round series. Alec Martinez doubled Vegas’ lead early in the second. Montreal showed life when rookie Cole Caufield scored his first career playoff goal to make it a one-goal game, but just 53 seconds later, Mattias Janmark answered back for the Golden Knights, extending the lead back up to two. In the third, Nick Holden scored to put the game on ice and give Vegas the early series lead.

Despite trailing 1-0 after the 1st, the Canadiens came out of the gates fast in Game 1. They outshot the Golden Knights 12-8 in the opening frame, and if not for the work of Marc-Andre Fleury, may have taken an early lead. But starting at the end of the first and into the seocnd period, penalties prevented the Habs from regaining any momentum.

Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry missed Game 1, his second straight absence after suffering a hand injury in Game 3 against Winnipeg in the Second Round. Petry participated in Monday’s morning skate in a non-contact jersey, and Ducharme reiterated that the team is “confident he’ll be back soon.”

