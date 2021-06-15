Point gets penalty, Varlamov shaken up after big collision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking for some sizzle between the Islanders and Lightning, Game 2 took little time to provide it. In a memorable first-period moment, Brayden Point received a goalie interference penalty after a hard collision with Semyon Varlamov.

Plenty of people believed, reasonably enough, that Point should not have received a penalty for bumping Varlamov, being that Adam Pelech shoved Point.

Either way, there was a big impact — literally and figuratively.

Point, Varlamov collision in Game 2

During the remainder of the first period, Ilya Sorokin replaced Varlamov. To begin the second — possibly after entering concussion protocol — Varlamov returned for the Islanders.

The other impact was that Point indeed received a penalty, and the Islanders made the Lightning pay just about right away with a Brock Nelson PPG.

Earlier in the period, Point scored on a beautiful pass from Nikita Kucherov:

Whether you think Point deserved a penalty or it was on Pelech’s push, the bottom line is that after that collision with Varlamov, things really heated up in Game 2. We’ll see how the two teams react to a 1-1 tie through the first period.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (NYI leads 1-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Tues. June 15: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 3: Thurs. June 17: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

Game 4: Sat. June 19: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.