Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Oliver Wahlstrom is healthy to play Game 2, says Barry Trotz. Will the head coach go with Wahlstrom or Travis Zajac? [NY Hockey Now]

• Aside from managing the puck better, here’s what the Lightning needs to do better in Game 2. [Raw Charge]

• The Lightning blue line has gone two rounds and a game without contributing a goal. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Some Game 1 adjustments could help the Canadiens rebound in Game 2 vs. the Golden Knights. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• “Vegas was noticeably quicker, stronger, sharper and all-around better than Montreal through the first hour of hockey between the teams. At this rate, there might only be the minimum three total hours left — especially considering Vegas didn’t even really play that well.” [Las Vegas Sun]

• The Rangers reportedly have their next head coach and his name is Gerard Gallant. [PHT]

• Bruce Cassidy on going with Tuukka Rask in Game 6 over Jeremy Swayman: “I have to make the final call on who gives us the best chance to win, and I choose Tuukka. So, no regrets on that. I feel he gave us the best chance to win.” [NBC Sports Boston]

• Pekka Rinne is the 2020-21 winner of the King Clancy Trophy, which honors an NHL player for leading on the ice and off it with humanitarian work. [PHT]

• Best of luck to Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, who announced his retirement on Instagram this week:

• How Kevin Hodgson and the HEROS program is changing hockey culture through kids. [Sportsnet]

• Should Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff use Kyle Connor as a trade chip to improve his blue line? [The Hockey News]

• Very cool read on creating your own NHL 2004 arcade machine. [Faceoff Circle]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy