Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Oliver Wahlstrom is healthy to play Game 2, says Barry Trotz. Will the head coach go with Wahlstrom or Travis Zajac? [NY Hockey Now]
• Aside from managing the puck better, here’s what the Lightning needs to do better in Game 2. [Raw Charge]
• The Lightning blue line has gone two rounds and a game without contributing a goal. [Tampa Bay Times]
• Some Game 1 adjustments could help the Canadiens rebound in Game 2 vs. the Golden Knights. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• “Vegas was noticeably quicker, stronger, sharper and all-around better than Montreal through the first hour of hockey between the teams. At this rate, there might only be the minimum three total hours left — especially considering Vegas didn’t even really play that well.” [Las Vegas Sun]
• The Rangers reportedly have their next head coach and his name is Gerard Gallant. [PHT]
• Bruce Cassidy on going with Tuukka Rask in Game 6 over Jeremy Swayman: “I have to make the final call on who gives us the best chance to win, and I choose Tuukka. So, no regrets on that. I feel he gave us the best chance to win.” [NBC Sports Boston]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info]
• Pekka Rinne is the 2020-21 winner of the King Clancy Trophy, which honors an NHL player for leading on the ice and off it with humanitarian work. [PHT]
• Best of luck to Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, who announced his retirement on Instagram this week:
• How Kevin Hodgson and the HEROS program is changing hockey culture through kids. [Sportsnet]
• Should Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff use Kyle Connor as a trade chip to improve his blue line? [The Hockey News]
• Very cool read on creating your own NHL 2004 arcade machine. [Faceoff Circle]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy