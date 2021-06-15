Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 2 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After losing Game 1 of last year’s Eastern Conference Final 8-2, the Islanders flipped the script this time around. New York got on the scoreboard first, as star Mathew Barzal continued his torrid pace with a goal in the middle of the second. The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Islanders until early in the third, when Ryan Pulock got a slap shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy, doubling New York’s lead. Brayden Point scored on the power-play with under a minute remaining, but the Islanders held on to take Game 1.

The Game 1 loss means the Lightning are trailing in a series for the first time this postseason. The Lightning are 3-3 at home in the playoffs, and 5-1 on the road. They did not lose two straight home games at all during the regular season, and have not lost two straight games at any point this postseason.

Semyon Varlamov and his teammate Ilya Sorokin have now both won four straight games during this postseason. Sorokin won Games 1, 4, 5, and 6 against Pittsburgh in the First Round. It’s just the third time in NHL history that a team has had two goalies win at least four starts in a row in the same playoff year (Eddie Johnston and Gerry Cheevers with Boston in 1972; Phil Myre and Pete Peeters with Philadelphia in 1980).

