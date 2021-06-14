Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Semifinals again due to an aggressive approach to putting together their roster. [Las Vegas Sun]

• After facing the Avalanche as underdogs, the Golden Knights now enter “heavy favorite” territory. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• While they likely won’t play Game 1, Jake Evans, Jeff Petry, and Jon Merrill have traveled to Las Vegas with the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• This Montreal run has fans feeling like it’s 1993 again. [CBC]

• “There are plenty of similarities between the two teams. They both play stingy defensively, feature strong goaltending and have balanced scoring. However, Vegas has the size to wear down the opposition and the talent to finish.” [NBC Sports Edge]

• NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will air all remaining Stanley Cup Semifinal games beginning with Game 1 of Montreal-Vegas on Monday night. [NBC Sports Pressbox]

• Who has the best looking goalie mask in the Stanley Cup Semifinals? [Hockey by Design]

In support of the @CanadiensMTL's pursuit of the Stanley Cup, as Canada’s last remaining team in the 2021 @NHL playoffs, the Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated tonight in Red, White and Blue from 9:30 to 10:00pm., the night before the team begins its next series. pic.twitter.com/BzwmRgbCoc — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) June 13, 2021

• Owen Power, the likely No. 1 pick in this year’s NHL Draft, says he’s considering staying at Michigan next season. [NHL.com]

• As he approached unrestricted free agency again, Taylor Hall says fit over money will be what he’s seeking. [TSN]

• With Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, and Joel Eriksson Ek needing new deals, a look at how the Wild can open up some cap space. [Zone Coverage]

• The Make-A-Wish Foundation transformed a young kidney transplant patient’s basement into her own hockey rink, and she got a special message from T.J. Oshie. [Herald Mail]

