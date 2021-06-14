Canadiens-Golden Knights stream – Game 1 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Canadiens-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This year’s unique playoff format has pitted one of the NHL’s oldest and most storied franchises against its newest one (at least until next season) in the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Despite Montreal’s past, it’s the Golden Knights who have been a mainstay in the Stanley Cup Playoffs recently. Since Vegas joined the league in 2017, they have made the playoffs every season, this being their third trip to the semifinal round. They are the third team in NHL history to reach the semifinals in three of their first four seasons (Rangers and Blues).

The Canadiens trailed the Maple Leafs 3-1 in their First Round series but won three straight to advance to the Second Round. They went on to sweep the Jets, and so they carry a seven-game winning streak into this matchup. As the No. 2 seed in the West, it took Vegas seven games to dispatch the third-seeded Wild. The Golden Knights then fell behind 2-0 in their Second Round against Colorado, but won four straight to advance, meaning they too carry a significant winning streak into this round.

Vegas forward Max Pacioretty has a long history with this year’s semifinal opponent. Pacioretty was drafted 22nd overall in the 2007 Draft by the Canadiens. He spent his first 10 seasons in Montreal, captaining the team in his final three seasons there from 2015-18.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Monday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN / Peacock

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

You can watch the Canadiens-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS – series livestream link

Game 1: Mon., June 14: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 2: Wed. June 16: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 3: Fri. June 18: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

*if necessary

