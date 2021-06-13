NBC’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 1 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

For the second consecutive season (and for the second time in nine months), the Islanders and Lightning will meet in the NHL’s semifinal round. In the 2020 Eastern Conference Final in the bubble in Edmonton, Tampa Bay topped New York in six games before going on to win the Stanley Cup title.

The Lightning and Islanders are the first pair of franchises to meet in the final four in consecutive postseasons since Chicago and Los Angeles met in the 2013 and 2014 Western Conference Final. Last year’s East Final was also the last time these two teams met on the ice, as they did not play in the 2021 regular season.

The Islanders finished fourth in the East and won both their First Round series with Pittsburgh and their Second Round series with Boston in six games. Tampa Bay finished third in the Central, beating the Panthers in six games before dispatching the top-seeded Hurricanes in five games.

Both of the Lightning’s Stanley Cup wins have included beating the Islanders on their way to the title.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING – series livestream link

Game 1: Sun. June 13: Islanders at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 2: Tues. June 15: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Thurs. June 17: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sat. June 19: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*if necessary

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)