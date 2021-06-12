NHL odds: 2021 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals are upon us and after 16 teams entered the playoffs, we’re down to the Golden Knights, Lightning, Islanders, and Canadiens. One of those four will be this season’s Stanley Cup champion.

While we wait to see who will play in the Stanley Cup Final this season, our friends at PointsBet have given us odds for the Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

Vegas Golden Knights +115

Tampa Bay Lightning +150

New York Islanders +600

Montreal Canadiens +1000

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY

Marc-Andre Fleury +180

Andrei Vasilevskiy +200

Mark Stone +450

Nikita Kucherov +550

Semyon Varlamov +1000

Carey Price +1000

Max Pacioretty +1100

Brayden Point +1150

Jonathan Marchessault +1500

William Karlsson +1500

Jean-Gabriel Pageau +1600

Victor Hedman +2000

Steven Stamkos +2300

Alex Tuch +2300

Reilly Smith +2600

Mathew Barzal +2700

Brock Nelson +2700

Tyler Toffoli +3000

Nick Suzuki +3000

Josh Bailey +3500

Anthony Beauvillier +3500

Shea Theodore +5000

Jordan Eberle +5000

Ilya Sorokin +7500

Brendan Gallagher +8000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.