PHT Morning Skate

• Nathan MacKinnon on coming up short again: “There’s always next year. I’m going into my ninth year next year and I haven’t won s— so I’m definitely motivated. It just sucks.” [Sportsnet]

• The Islanders have some unfinished business to handle with the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. [NY Hockey Now]

• Will the Lightning join the Penguins as recent teams to repeat as Cup champions? [Five Thirty Eight]

• Jonathan Marchessault and the “Misfits Line” have been leading the charge in Vegas. [ESPN]

• The NHL final four will feature a pair of real David vs. Goliath matchups. [TSN]

• With four teams left, we now know the first 27 picks of the first-round of the 2021 NHL Draft. [NHL.com]

The #StanleyCup Semifinals are set. In addition to a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, the winner of the @GoldenKnights vs. @CanadiensMTL series will claim the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, while the @NYIslanders and @TBLightning will battle for the Prince of Wales Trophy. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/l8tMHf1yaz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2021

• With Tuukka Rask declaring he wants to stay in Boston, a look at how the Bruins should handle the goaltending situation. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Kirk Muller is joining the Flames as an associate coach to Darryl Sutter. [Flames]

• Head back in time for the best hockey cards from the 1990-91 season, including rookie cards for Eric Lindros and Jaromir Jagr. [Puck Junk]

• How NHL prospects navigated a hockey season during the pandemic. [The Hockey News]

• A look at how it went all wrong in Columbus and New Jersey. [NBC Sports Edge]

