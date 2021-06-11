Our Line Starts podcast: Canadiens keep rolling; Lightning look to repeat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Keith Jones, and Dominic Moore discuss the Canadiens impressive run to the Stanley Cup Semifinals. They talk about how Mark Scheifele‘s penalty then eventual suspension changed the entire Canadiens-Jets series. Jones makes his case for Tampa Bay as a repeat winner and Dom reminds people not to sleep on the Habs.

Start-6:10: Montreal takes down Toronto and Winnipeg

6:10-8:20: Odds Powered by PointsBet Sportsbook – Canadiens odds to win the Cup currently and before the playoffs

8:20-11:10: Tampa Bay shows no fatigue from last year’s playoff run

11:10-12:23: Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – Tampa repeats as champs or Montreal wins for the first time since 1993?

12:23-End: Jones is looking forward to seeing whether Lightning can repeat and Dom is enjoying the Habs’ Cinderella story

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

