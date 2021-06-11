NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info

By Sean LeahyJun 11, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

NBC Sports will feature roughly 20 game and studio commentators throughout the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Live will feature hosts Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen and analysts Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Anson Carter, Patrick Sharp, Dominic Moore and Mike Babcock.

For this season only, the NHL realigned with four divisions. Teams played only against opponents from their division during the 56-game regular season. The playoff format is simple: The top seed in each division faces the fourth seed, while the second faces the third in the First Round. The winners face off in the Second Round.

Once we reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the four remaining playoff teams will be re-seeded based on their regular season point totals.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Semifinals

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNINGseries livestream link

Game 1: Sun. June 13: Islanders at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
Game 2: Tues. June 15: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3: Thurs. June 17: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Game 4: Sat. June 19: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)
*Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*if necessary

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTSseries livestream link

Game 1: Mon., June 14: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 2: Wed. June 16: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3: Fri. June 18: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN)
*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)
*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN)

*if necessary

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (VGK wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1
Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)
Game 6: Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2
Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)
Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1
Game 5: Islanders 5, Bruins 4
Game 6: Islanders 6, Bruins 2

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1
Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1
Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)
Game 4: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4
Game 5: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3
Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0
Game 3: Canadiens 5, Jets 1
Game 4: Canadiens 3, Jets 2 (OT)

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1
Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1
Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0
Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS  (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)
Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1
Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4
Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1
Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)
Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS (BOS wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)
Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)
Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)
Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1
Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4
Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1
Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)
Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2
Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1
Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS (CAR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0
Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)
Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)
Game 6: Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (OT)

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1
Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3
Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD (VGK wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1
Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0
Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2
Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0
Game 7: Golden Knights 6, Wild 2

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1
Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)
Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (3OT)

More NHL news

Stanley Cup Final Matchups
Ranking the potential Stanley Cup Final matchups
nhl x-factors
The biggest X-factors for each Stanley Cup semifinalist
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Wraparound: Lightning have become NHL’s model of consistency, success