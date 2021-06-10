Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins’ championship window closing a little bit more: “It does, in a way. That core is getting older one year to the next. It’s disappointing that way. You have a good team, you have opportunities, and you know they don’t come that often, especially later in your career. You want to make the most of them. I’ll take it a year at a time and see what happens.” [WEEI]

• The combination of Mark Stone and Peter DeBoer have helped shut down Nathan MacKinnon. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Bob Gainey delivered a passionate speech to the Canadiens Thursday in preparation for their Stanley Cup semifinal matchup against Colorado or Vegas. [Sportsnet]

• Whatever the LA Kings do this summer, it won’t include bringing Jack Eichel to town. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Sabres fans need to come to realization that Eichel will be gone, and soon. [Die by the Blade]

• “Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen has responded in civil court to an allegation of sexual misconduct. In court documents obtained by Glacier Media, Virtanen states the two engaged in ‘consensual sexual intercourse.'” [VIA]

• It was a disappointing end, but the Hurricanes can take plenty of positives out of this postseason. [The Hockey News]

• “The Carnegie Initiative, a just-announced, not-for-profit platform named in Herb Carnegie’s honor, will seek to promote the growth of hockey and ensure opportunity in the sport.” [ESPN]

• Digit Murphy talks about stepping away from coaching the NWHL’s Toronto Six and her role as team president. [The Ice Garden]

• Adam Fox, Victor Hedman, and Cale Makar have been voted this season’s Norris Trophy finalists. [PHT]

• “Time will tell if this Lightning core will be discussed in the same breath as the Chicago dynasty or the Pittsburgh back-to-back teams, but this group is on the cusp of being in that rarified air.” [Raw Charge]

