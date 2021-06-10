Avalanche-Golden Knights stream – Game 6 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 6 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche will face elimination for the first time this postseason in Game 6 as the Golden Knights look to advance to the Stanley Cup Semifinals . The winner of this series will face the Canadiens in the next round.

Vegas holds a 3-2 series after a dramatic third-period comeback in Game 5 that saw them score twice in three minutes to tie the game at two. Then in overtime, Mark Stone needed only 50 seconds to pot the winner.

The loss was just Colorado’s second at Ball Arena since March 8, with both defeats coming at the hands of the Golden Knights (20-0-2).

“It wasn’t always perfect,” said Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer. “This is a tough place to win. And our guys really dug in and found a way.”

According to the NHL, teams that win a best-of-seven series Game 5 that is tied 2-2 have gone on to advance 79% of the time (215-58). A victory would put the Golden Knights into the NHL’s final four for the third time in their four seasons in the league.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Thursday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (VGK leads 3-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Semifinals

• New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

• Avalanche/Golden Knights winner vs. Montreal Canadiens