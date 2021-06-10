Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will feature roughly 20 game and studio commentators throughout the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Live will feature hosts Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen and analysts Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Anson Carter, Patrick Sharp, Dominic Moore and Mike Babcock.

For this season only, the NHL realigned with four divisions. Teams played only against opponents from their division during the 56-game regular season. The playoff format is simple: The top seed in each division faces the fourth seed, while the second faces the third in the First Round. The winners face off in the Second Round.

Once we reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the four remaining playoff teams will be re-seeded based on their regular season point totals.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Semifinals

• New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

• Avalanche/Golden Knights winner vs. Montreal Canadiens

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (VGK leads 3-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Islanders 5, Bruins 4

Game 6: Islanders 6, Bruins 2

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Game 5: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0

Game 3: Canadiens 5, Jets 1

Game 4: Canadiens 3, Jets 2 (OT)

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)

Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS (BOS wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS (CAR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Game 6: Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (OT)

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD (VGK wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Game 7: Golden Knights 6, Wild 2

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (3OT)