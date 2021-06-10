Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will feature roughly 20 game and studio commentators throughout the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL Live will feature hosts Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen and analysts Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Anson Carter, Patrick Sharp, Dominic Moore and Mike Babcock.

For this season only, the NHL realigned with four divisions. Teams played only against opponents from their division during the 56-game regular season. The playoff format is simple: The top seed in each division faces the fourth seed, while the second faces the third in the First Round. The winners face off in the Second Round.

Once we reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the four remaining playoff teams will be re-seeded based on their regular season point totals.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Semifinals

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING – series livestream link

Game 1: Sun. June 13: Islanders at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 2: Tues. June 15: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Thurs. June 17: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sat. June 19: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 5: Mon. June 21: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Wed. June 23: Lightning at Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*if necessary

CANADIENS VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Game 1: Mon., June 14: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 2: Wed. June 16: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Fri. June 18: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sun. June 20: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 22: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 9 p.m ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 24: Golden Knights at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 7: Sat. June 26: Canadiens at Golden Knights, 8 p.m ET (NBCSN)

*if necessary

The #StanleyCup Semifinals are set. In addition to a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, the winner of the @GoldenKnights vs. @CanadiensMTL series will claim the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, while the @NYIslanders and @TBLightning will battle for the Prince of Wales Trophy. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/l8tMHf1yaz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2021

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (VGK wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Game 6: Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Islanders 5, Bruins 4

Game 6: Islanders 6, Bruins 2

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Game 5: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 0

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0

Game 3: Canadiens 5, Jets 1

Game 4: Canadiens 3, Jets 2 (OT)

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)

Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS (BOS wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS (CAR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Game 6: Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (OT)

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD (VGK wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Game 7: Golden Knights 6, Wild 2

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (3OT)