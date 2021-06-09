Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• If he’s healthy, the Bruins should stick with Tuukka Rask for tonight’s Game 6 (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN). [NBC Sports Boston]

• Barry Trotz says he’s not working the refs. “I don’t work (the officials). I just respect them. … It’s a hard job and I have a lot of respect for those guys.” [NY Hockey Now]

• “The Avalanche were the better team, unfortunately that doesn’t always result in a win.” [Mile High Hockey]

• Colorado or Vegas: Which matchup suits the Canadiens best in the Stanley Cup Semifinals? [TSN]

• Nazem Kadri’s 8-game suspension has been upheld by an independent arbitrator. [PHT]

• Gerard Gallant reportedly remains the leader of the Rangers’ coaching search, but some names in the postseason could get a shot. [NY Post]

• Toronto’s CN Tower has turned heel:

Tonight the #CNTower will be lit red, blue, and white for the @CanadiensMTL who will go on to represent Canada's hope for a 2021 @NHL Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/cEqsXqBefZ — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) June 8, 2021

• The Canucks passed on re-signing Tyler Toffoli for some reason. [The Hockey News]

• Fun read on what happens on the ice and on the bench when a player’s stick breaks. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Beginning next season, the Sharks will accept cryptocurrency for payments involving season tickets, suite leases and team partnerships. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• The AHL has approved a plan for teams to play a 72-game regular season in 2021-22. [AHL]

• Matt Dumba, Oskar Lindblom and Patrick Marleau are the 2020-21 Masterton Trophy finalists. [PHT]

