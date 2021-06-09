Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two straight wins have put the Islanders on the brink of the Stanley Cup Semifinals and a matchup with the Lightning. Wednesday’s Game 6 is at Nassau Coliseum, which should be its usual loud self with a full house and fans ready to express their opinions towards Bruce Cassidy following his post-Game 5 comments.

Cassidy’s officiating complaints resulted in a $25,000 fine from the NHL and we’ll now see Gord Dwyer and Dan O’Rourke take charge of Game 6.

Refereeing aside, the Bruins have bigger fish to fry. They’ve outshot the Islanders in the series, including 44-19 in Game 5, but chances are going missed, even after scoring four times on Monday. There’s also the question of whatever injury is bugging Tuukka Rask, who was swapped out in the third period for Jeremy Swayman the other night.

A win and they play again Friday night in Boston. A loss, and the Bruins see their season come to an end.

“The fourth one is the hardest to win,” said defenseman Charle McAvoy. “We’re going to New York to win a game, and that’s all that’s on our mind.”

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI leads 3-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Islanders 5, Bruins 4

Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (VGK leads 3-2) – NBCSN (livestream)