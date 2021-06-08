Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Vegas has been sticking to their game, which has allowed them to get back into their series with the Avalanche. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• David Savard has been nothing but steady since joining the Tampa Bay blue line. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Rod Brind’Amour on the Hurricanes’ facing elimination: “I actually think they are easier games to play. You know there is no tomorrow. Everyone says it, but this is it. You’ve got to lay it all on the line. I think they are sometimes easier to play, for some reason. Obviously that’s the case, and I’m sure we’ll give everything we have. I have no doubt in this group.” [Canes Country]

• Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had a few things to say about the officiating in Game 5 Monday night. [PHT]

• Congrats to Renee Hess (founder of the Black Girl Hockey Club), Kevin Hodgson (executive director of HEROS), and Howard Smith (co-founder of Pittsburgh I.C.E.) who have been named finalists for the 2020-21 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. The honor is given to an individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society through hockey. [NHL.com]

• The NWHL will be host its first International Draft on July 25 on Twitch. The inaugural annual event will be one round and feature players 21 years and older born outside of the U.S. and Canada who have no NCAA or USports experience. [The Ice Garden]

• Mark Joslin takes over from Digit Murphy as head coach of the NWHL’s Toronto Six. Murphy will stay on as team president. [Sportsnet]

• Would Seth Jones be a fit on the Avalanche blue line next season? [The Hockey News]

• Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are due extensions in the next year. What could those contracts look like? [Pensburgh]

• Why Sam Reinhart would be a better trade target for the Blue Jackets than Jack Eichel. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is already fielding calls on Eichel. [TSN]

• It’s not for a rebuild in Washington. [NBC Sports Washington]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy