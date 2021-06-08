NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 5 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Hurricanes-Lightning stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

There’s a simple reason why Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour find elimination games easier to play in.

“You know there is no tomorrow,” he said. “Everyone says it, but this is it. You’ve got to lay it all on the line. I think they are sometimes easier to play, for some reason. Obviously that’s the case, and I’m sure we’ll give everything we have. I have no doubt in this group.”

After winning a tight Game 3 in overtime, Game 4 was an all-out goal fest with Carolina and Tampa Bay combining for 10 goals, including an eight-goal second period. That type of game — an end-to-end, offensive show — was an example of how the Lightning can win games, not just by small margins.

“There was a time we were kind of the greatest show on ice a few years ago, and many times those ended up in disappointing playoff outs,” said head coach Jon Cooper. “Probably why we’ve had success the last couple of years is because we’ve had the ability to win different ways. If you want to get into a shootout, we have a group that can do it that way. But that’s not ideal. We really have this belief that it’s what you keep out of your net, not how much you put in the other net. We try and live by that.”

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB leads 3-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4

Game 5: Tues. June 8: Lightning at Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Hurricanes at Lightning, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Lightning at Hurricanes TBD

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NYI leads 3-2) – NBCSN (livestream)