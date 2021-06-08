Avalanche-Golden Knights stream – Game 5 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 5 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights have stuck to their gameplay throughout this series, despite an early 2-0 deficit. It’s paid off and now the series is even at two with a pivotal Game 5 taking place in Colorado.

“It feels good, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer. “It’s only two wins and we have too much respect for Colorado and their game and what they’re able to do. We know there’s still a lot of hill to climb, but really proud at how we’ve responded.”

While playing at home can be an advantage — the Avs were 22-4-2 at Ball Arena in the regular season — two of their four losses there happened against the Golden Knights.

Vegas has turned the series in their favor when it comes to possession and shot opportunities. Colorado’s big weapons have been quiet with Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen combining for only two goals and four points after a massive Game 1.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (Series tied 2-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

