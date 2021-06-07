Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Mathew Barzal has woken up for the Islanders, and it could mean big things for them. [NY Hockey Now]
• As the Bruins face a huge Game 5 against the Islanders, the bottom-six could use a shakeup. [NBC Sports Boston]
• Jets’ forward Blake Wheeler is hopeful that a day of sitting in their hotel rooms will allow them to wake up for Game 4. [TSN]
• Cole Caufield‘s talent has been on display since entering the Canadiens’ lineup. [Montreal Gazette]
• “The Canadian federal government announced on Sunday that it has granted a travel exemption that will allow the winner of the North Division to travel back and forth between Canada and the United States for the Stanley Cup Semifinals.” [PHT]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 Second Round schedule, TV info]
• Nikita Kucherov‘s return has allowed the Lightning to climb to a new level this postseason. [Tampa Bay Times]
• A look at the Lightning’s betting odds to win the Stanley Cup again. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Canada topped Finland, 3-2, in overtime at the IIHF World Championship to capture gold. The U.S. won bronze after beating Germany, 6-1. [IIHF]
• Goaltender Taya Currie, 16, became the first female player to be selected in the OHL draft when she was picked in the 14th round by the Sarnia Sting. [NHL.com]
• Ian Laperriere will be taking over the head coaching duties for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
