Canadiens-Jets stream – Game 4 on NBCSN (joined-in-progress)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 4 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. Canadiens-Jets stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be joined-in-progress on NBCSN following NYI/BOS. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jets face the prospect of their season ending on Monday in Game 4 against the Canadiens. After dropping Game 3 Sunday night , Winnipeg is looking at being swept after advancing out of the First Round via a sweep.

“You can’t reinvent the wheel tonight,” said Jets captain Blake Wheeler. “You can’t start over and try to do something completely different. I think there’s some things in our game that we really like, some things we can clean up certainly, and hopefully we get a bounce to go our way. Hopefully one goes off of one of their sticks and ricochets into the net, and we’ll take a lead and see how it looks from there. But outside of that, you can’t doubt the process.”

According to the NHL, only four teams out 198 have ever come back down 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Montreal is prepared for a desperate Winnipeg team, and they’ll be ready and hopeful to close things out in Game 4.

“We know how difficult this is going to be,” said Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher. “It’s always difficult to put a team away. We were obviously on the other side of it last series. As soon as you get a sliver of hope, the momentum starts to build.”

WHAT: Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Monday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET

TV: Joined-in-progress on NBCSN following conclusion of NYI/BOS

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL leads 3-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0

Game 3: Canadiens 5, Jets 1

Game 4: Mon. June 7: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

*Game 5: Wed. June 9: Canadiens at Jets, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Game 6: Fri. June 11: Jets at Canadiens TBD

*Game 7: Sun. June 13: Canadiens at Jets TBD

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Lightning at Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. ET (TB leads 3-1) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (Series 2-2) – NBCSN (livestream)