NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A pivotal Game 5 will take place in TD Garden as the Bruins and Islanders look to move one step closer to the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

After New York’s 4-1 win on Saturday, the teams have traded victories through four games in the series. According to the NHL, in best-of-seven series that are tied 2-2, Game 5 winners have gone on to advance nearly 80% of the time (215-58).

The Bruins will be again without defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller. Carlo could play in Game 6, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

After a quiet start to the postseason, Mathew Barzal is heating up with two goals and four points in his last three games.

“It’s the playoffs. As much as I love to produce every night, it’s so tight out there and it just doesn’t come easy,” Barzal said. “Just more so when it’s not coming offensively, just making sure I’m not on the ice for any goals against… just playing sound hockey. A lot of shifts are just 50-50 and you have to grind it out.

“That’s what it comes down to, battling for the boys.”

WHAT: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Monday, June 7, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (Series tied 2-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Mon. June 7: Islanders at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins TBD

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Lightning at Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. ET (TB leads 3-1) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (Series 2-2) – NBCSN (livestream)