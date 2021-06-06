Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 3 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. Canadiens-Jets stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Head coach Paul Maurice saw improvement on Friday, but it wasn’t enough.

“We feel we’ve got to make the same kind of improvement in Game 3, and that’s the big one,” Maurice said. “Obviously, a critical game for numbers, but also going into back-to-back. If we can make the same kind of improvement game over game, we’ve got a real good chance.”

Montreal enters Sunday on a five-game winning streak and have not trailed in any of those games. The last time that happened was the Kings’ Stanley Cup run in 2012.

“We’re really playing together. Everyone’s supporting the puck and coming back in the defensive zone,” said Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. “There are easy outs all over the place. They have an aggressive forecheck. We’re doing a good job of supporting each other and defending well in our own zone. It’s a big key why we’re having success.”

WHAT: Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Canadiens 1, Jets 0

Game 3: Sun. June 6: Jets at Canadiens, 6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Mon. June 7: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

*Game 5: Wed. June 9: Canadiens at Jets TBD

*Game 6: Fri. June 11: Jets at Canadiens TBD

*Game 7: Sun. June 13: Canadiens at Jets TBD

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Bruins at Islanders, 6:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (MTL leads 2-0) – NHL Network (livestream)